Telangana High Court takes suo moto cognizance of brutal murder of lawyer couple

Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government.

news Court

A day after a lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight, the Telangana High Court took suo moto cognizance of the incident. Chief Justice Hima Kohli described the killing as “most unfortunate” and called for severe action against the culprits. The High Court has issued notices to the state government for a thorough probe into the killing.

The Chief Justice also asked for all the material evidence to be preserved with care. It was mentioned that forensic evidence be collected scientifically. Advocate General B.S Prasad was instructed by the Chief Justice to file a status report on the ongoing investigation. The High Court had directed that there should be no scope of lack of evidence in the prosecution of the accused.

Taking note of the videos of the brutal killing, the High Court asked for the videos to be traced and noted as crucial evidence against the culprits.

The lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani were waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants on a road in broad daylight. The incident took place on Wednesday in Kalvacherla in Peddapalli district. The lawyer couple was returning to Hyderabad after attending a hearing in a local court in Mathani.

While G Vaman Rao succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, his wife Nagamani died at the spot. Videos of the brutal murder taken by shocked passersby later surfaced.

The High Court was informed that the police are thoroughly probing into the double murder and that all top officials, including the DGP, are monitoring the case. The court was also informed orally that the arrests are likely to be made soon. The Chief Justice asked for a time-bound investigation into the case.

READ: Telangana lawyer couple’s murder: Cops call it pre-planned act by professional killers