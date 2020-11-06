Telangana High Court gives green signal for Ram Gopal Varma’s movie 'Murder'

According to the court order, the movie can go ahead without using the actual names of Amrutha, Pranay, Maruthi Rao and others.

Flix Tollywood

Telangana High Court has given green signal for the release of Gopal Varma’s movie Murder. Earlier, a district court in Nalgonda had given a stay order on the movie after Amrutha Pranays’ family approached the court. Murder movie is based on the caste killing that took place two years ago in Miryalguda of Telangana district. Amrutha’s husband, Pranay, a 24-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death by a hired killer. The killer was hired by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, who had refused to accept his marriage with his daughter.

However, after the lower court gave a stay order, Ram Gopal Varma approached the High Court. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the official announcement of the same. He posted that “VERY HAPPY to inform that our good intentions of making the film MURDER has been rightly understood by the honourable COURT ..Details will be given once the order is with us ..THANKING EVERYONE.”

According to sources, RGV’s murder movie can go ahead under one condition- the movie should not use the names of any of the victims or the family members, including Amrutha, Pranay or Maruthi Rao.

Ram Gopal Varma’s advocate reportedly told the court that if any of the names are mentiones, they would make necessary changes accordingly.

The casting of the movie resembles the real life characters of Amrutha, Pranay and Maruthi Rao, which is evident from the posters and the trailers released by the director.

As earlier reported in TNM, Balaswamy, Pranay’s father had approached the court in the month of June and had sought a ban on the film. He also said that photos of Pranay and his daughter-in-law Amrutha were being used without their consent.

