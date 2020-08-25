The Medical Joint Action Committee (MJAC) comprising doctors, nurses and other health workers, on Monday issued a two-ultimatum to the government, to release a Government Order (GO) on the ex-gratia and insurance to the health workers who are tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The MJAC warned of intensifying their struggle if the government does not pay heed to their demands. The MJAC demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for their colleagues who died in the line of duty and also insurance policy. The demand was put forth after their colleague, Naresh’s family failed to get compensation immediately. 35-year-old Dr G Naresh, District Medical Health Officer of Kothagudem Bhadradri district, succumbed due to coronavirus on August 7. His death had shocked the medical fraternity.

According to The Hindu, two weeks ago, members of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) and other associations had met Health Minister Eatala Rajender with a request to extend help to the doctor’s family. However, the meeting yielded no result, forcing the MJAC to register their protest in public.

The MJAC expressed that though it has been six months into the pandemic, the government failed to provide clarity on where the health workers can avail treatment. “Six months on, there is still no clarity on where an affected ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), paramedical or lab technician has to go for treatment. The government must issue a GO which empanels certain government and private hospitals to provide free treatment to healthcare workers,” MJAC Chairman Dr B Ramesh was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The protesting doctors also demanded a change in the quarantine leave policy. They demanded a seven-day leave after seven-day work, so that the virus can be detected at the earliest and also to contain its spread. They alleged several superintendents were flouting the quarantine leave policy GO and denied leaves.

As part of the two-day protests, the medical professionals have planned to hold a two-minute silence to mourn their deceased colleagues, wear black badges and hold a candlelight rally as a mark of protest, in solidarity with their colleagues who succumbed in the line of duty, The Hans India reported.