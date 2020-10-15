The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed its disappointment with both the Centre and the state government for not implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by advocate and social activist Thandava Yogesh who found fault with the states of Andhra and Telangana for failing to implement the Act, though it came into effect on April 1, 2010 across the country.

Arguing the case, both the Union and Telangana government's counsel blamed each other for not implementing the Act.

Assistant solicitor general (ASG) Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao, arguing on behalf of the Union government said that the Telangana government failed to submit details of the eligible students, according to Deccan Chronicle. The ASG said that the state failed to notify them about the disadvantaged children eligible for free education.

Responding to this, the state’s special counsel A Sanjeev Kumar claimed that they wrote numerous letters in this regard, but the Centre failed to respond to them. “It is unfair on their part to blame us now. In fact, the Constitution itself recognises SCs and STs as disadvantaged groups. The President of India notified them as disadvantaged groups,” Sanjeev was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to the report, the bench agreed with the state’s argument and directed them to file its counter regarding notifying them about the disadvantaged groups.

The Union also said that since the state failed to submit details of the eligible students, they could not release its share towards the programme.

The expenditure cost for the free education programme between the Centre and the state was decided at 60:40 ratio. Earlier, the Union had said that the state should spend 100% and claim 60% reimbursement from them, which was contested by the Telangana government.

The bench found fault with both the parties and the hearing will continue on November 4.