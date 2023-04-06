Telangana HC to hear Habeas corpus petition on Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

The petitioner, Surender Reddy, argued that Bandi Sanjay's family was not informed of his arrest.

news NEWS

The Telangana High Court will hear the habeas corpus petition on Thursday, April 6, submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surender Reddy regarding the arrest of the party's state president Bandi Sanjay in connection with the case involving the leak of Class 10 exam papers. The petitioner alleged that Sanjay was unlawfully arrested without prior notice even though he is a Member of Parliament.

On Wednesday, a magistrate court in Warangal district ordered state BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, prime accused in the case, to serve 14 days in judicial custody who was named as the prime accused in the alleged Class 10th question paper leak. The police named 10 persons in the remand report including a minor in the case and detained five of them. The accused have been arrested under the several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)- 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), and 505 (circulating information with the intent to frighten the public) and invoked Sections 4 (A), 6 of the TS Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

According to Surender Reddy, who filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the High Court, police should notify a person's family if they have been arrested in accordance with Section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and claimed that Sanjay's family was not informed of his arrest or given permission to take medication by the police.

Sanjay was arrested past midnight from his in-laws' house in Karimnagar district in Telangana. Sanjay was there to attend a ceremony for his mother-in-law who passed away recently. His family told the media that they were unaware of the reasons for the arrest and found out only through social media.

According to reports, a bail petition was also submitted to the Hanmakonda court, which had previously granted Bandi Sanjay 14 day Judicial custody.