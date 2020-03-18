Telangana HC grants bail to Congress MP Revanth Reddy in 'drone' case

The case relates to the illegal use of a drone, allegedly to click photos of a farmhouse reportedly owned by IT Minister KTR.

news Law

In a major relief to Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy, the High Court granted him bail in a case related to the illegal use of a drone, which was allegedly used to click photos of a farmhouse reportedly owned by state Information Technology (IT) Minister K Tarakarama Rao or KTR.

Revanth was arrested on March 5 on his arrival from New Delhi by the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The High Court, while hearing the bail petition, sought two sureties of Rs 10,000 each before granting the conditional bail. With this, Revanth, who is lodged in Cherlapally Central prison for the last two weeks, will be released on Wednesday around 5 pm, on completion of the requisite formalities.

However, the High Court has postponed the hearing on the supplementary petition that Revanth's counsel filed, seeking striking off of the FIR (First Information Report) that was filed against him in the case. The court has also sought the counter from the concerned police authorities.

Earlier this week, the 9th Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kukatpally refused to grant bail and dismissed the petition, after the Public Prosecutor (PP) argued that there is a chance of "intimidation of witnesses" as the case is under investigation.

Along with Revanth, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad Commissionarate had arrested six persons — Praveen Paul Reddy, Vijay Simha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Rajesh, Shiva and Om Prakash Reddy — the team who had allegedly shot the photos of the farmhouse using the drone.

All the six others have secured bail except Revanth Reddy.

Revanth alleged that KTR, who is the son of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, owns the farmhouse in Janwada, Hyderabad. He accused him of violating the Government Order (GO), by constructing a 25-acre farmhouse within a 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. The said GO prohibits any construction or industrial activity within the limits of these reservoirs.

Meanwhile, anticipating a celebratory rally by the Congress party cadre, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police has issued prohibitory orders as per the Hyderabad City Police Act. This prevents a gathering of five or more members, prohibits them from carrying out any procession, dharna, rally or public meetings and making any speeches.