Telangana HC gives state two weeks to form Child Welfare Committees

The court gave the interim direction while hearing a batch of pleas on missing children and their exploitation in Telangana.

Questioning the delay in constituting Child Welfare Committees (CWC), the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to constitute the body in all 33 districts of the state within two weeks. The court included the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare as co-respondent in the matter. The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy gave this interim direction while hearing a batch of pleas on missing children and their exploitation in the state.

Chief Justice Kohli questioned the Advocate General BS Prasad, “Why this laxity? We are talking about children who cannot approach the courts for help,” according to The Hindu. To this, the AG reportedly said that the constitution of the CWC was in its final stages.

Subsequently, the Chief Justice instructed the government to form a fully functioning CWC within two weeks, as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Regarding the illegal human trafficking of children, the court said that the battle against the mafia would not yield better results unless the Union government was made part of the fight, the Times of India reported.

The court also suggested the Telangana government follow the guidelines given by the Delhi High Court in relation to child trafficking. The suggestions included identifying the missing children using facial technology. The AG replied that the Telangana police have been using a facial recognition application called Darpan for the purpose.

Among the pleas that came before the court, the case of 34 children rescued from sex work in Yadadri district was also heard. The petition was filed by Prajwala, a non-government organisation. The case was closed, reported Telangana Today. The court expressed displeasure over the pace with which the government was carrying out its statutory function, it said.