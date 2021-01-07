Telangana HC gets its first woman chief justice – Hima Kohli

The former Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, has been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court as its chief justice.

Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Thursday in Hyderabad. Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan administered the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Justice at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Kohli has become the first ever woman chief justice of Telangana High Court and the first ever woman chief justice of high courts of Telugu states.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Deputy CM Mahmood Ali, and state ministers attended the ceremony, among other dignitaries. Besides the government Advocate General, the event was also attended by judges of the high court and senior bureaucrats. The Telangana High Court registrar read out the warrant of appointment in the presence of dignitaries followed by handing over the same to Justice Kohli.

Justice Kohli started practicing law in 1984, and held the position of Standing Counsel and Legal Advisor to the New Delhi Municipal Council in the HC of Delhi from 1999 to 2004. She was appointed as the additional judge in Delhi High Court in 2006, and in 2007, she was appointed as a judge in Delhi High Court. She is serving as a member of the governing council at the National Law University.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolution on December 14, 2020, recommended the elevation of Justice Hima Kohli to the chief justice of Telangana High Court. The Union government notified the same on December 31.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.