Telangana HC cuts short Owaisi's Urdu poetry event against CAA, no flag hoisting either

The Telangana High Court passed interim orders and denied permission for unfurling the flag.

news Protest

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday made an urgent announcement that the 'Urdu poety' protest called by the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) on the eve of Republic Day against Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) and National Register of Cizitens (NRC) has been cut short due to the Telangana High Court's intervention. The court also denied permission to unfurl the national flag at the event.

The UMAC had earlier planned for a Mushaira (a social gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), followed by flag hoisting on the night of January 25.

Making an urgent appeal to the protesters, Asaduddin said that they didn’t receive orders but the High Court had passed interim order directing them to conclude the event by 9.15 pm. Asaduddin said that they would abide by the court's decision and that there won't be unfurling of the national flag.

Asaduddin said, "The court has ordered that the event should begin at 6 pm and conclude at 9 pm. The court denied permission to unfurl the flag." Lamenting about the court's decision, he said, "The court is supreme but not infallible. But since this is the decision of the court, we will obey it."

Speaking about the protests he said that it is a long battle and they would carry out a sustained campaign.

This is the second setback for the protest. Earlier the protest was planned at the historic Charminar, however, as the Hyderabad Police denied permission, the venue was shifted to Khilwat Ground, which is close to Charminar.

The event will see participation by well-known poets Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya along with young voices such as Nabiya Khan, Aamir Aziz and Husain Haidry.

Members of civil society and religious scholars of all faiths have been invited for the event.

This is the third protest called by the AIMIM after the protest at Darussalam and Tiranga rally.