Telangana HC asks technical institutes to pay 50% of pending salaries to employees

Showcause notices have been issued to 139 institutes in the state.

Giving a sigh of relief to the employees of technical and pharmacy institutes, the Telangana High Court has directed the institutes to pay 50% of the pending salaries to the employees, which has been halted due to lockdown since March.

The decision came after Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA) president Dr V Bala Krishna approached the High court with a writ petition. The directions were issued to about 139 institutes in the state, according to members of the TTIEA.

According to the judgement, the court has declared the inaction of the respondents (colleges) as arbitrary, unconstitutional and against the principles of natural justice and violative of the provision of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 and also violative of the fundamental rights under article 21 and 23 of the Constitution of India. It has directed the respondents to immediately ensure the payment of pending salaries by the defaulting colleges.

Showcause notices were issued to the state government representatives for their inaction and colleges for the non-payment of salaries to staff.

Commenting on some of the pharmacy institutes, the court has also said that the non-payment of salaries is illegal and contrary to the directions issued by the Pharmacy Council of India, which were released on April 20, 2020.

Earlier in August, the association filed a writ petition challenging the Telangana government, Director of Technical Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Osmania University, and Kakatiya University over the issue of delayed salaries. Several colleges have delayed transferring at least two to three months of salary despite the lecturers working and taking classes online.