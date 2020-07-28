Telangana has 1057 containment zones, two districts have more than Hyderabad

Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Warangal Rural were some of the districts that have less than 10 containment zones

The Telangana medical bulletin released on Tuesday had 59 pages, much more than the usual number of pages. It also had some crucial information which is usually conveniently avoided. For the first time, the bulletin had the list of containment zones across the the entire state. While GHMC limits in Hyderabad had 92 containment zones, according to the bulletin, the state has overall 1057 containment zones.

For the last several weeks GHMC limits in Hyderabad had been recording a very high number of positive cases. However, in the last few days, the numbers in the GHMC limits are comparatively lesser while the number of cases in the various districts in the state have gone up.

Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy topped the list with maximum containment zones. Both these districts recorded more number of containment zones than those under the GHMC limits in Hyderabad. While Mahbubnagar has 192 containment zones, Rangareddy district has 165 containment zones. The districts that follow in the list are Sangareddy and Karmimnagar, with 82 and 57 containment zones respectively.





Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Warangal Rural were some of the districts that have less than 10 containment zones. The medical bulletin revealed that seven districts in the state have zero containment zones. However, Siddipet district was mentioned as “non applicable”. The districts with zero containment zones are: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the state recorded 1,610 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 480. Out of the 57,142 cases, the state presently has 13,753 active cases. Among them 8,479 patients are under home quarantine.

On Monday, the state conducted 15,839 tests and the test results of 839 patients are awaited, the government said in its health bulletin.

As per the data, 65.6% males and 34.4% females have been infected with the coronavirus. Among these, the highest percentage of males (17.7%) belonged to the 31-40 age group whereas the highest percentage of females (7.9%) belonged to the 21-30 age group.

