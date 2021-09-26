Telangana govt urged to remove Islamophobic content from Class 8 study material

While seeking immediate action against the publishers of the material, Students Islamic Organisation of India Telangana said that such content will prejudice students’ minds.

The Telangana chapter of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has taken strong exception to a picture published in the 'Question Bank' for the Social Studies (English medium) study material for Class 8. They have demanded the Telangana government to immediately remove 'Islamophobic' content in the Class 8 school study material published by a private publication.

The picture, which has been named 'terrorist,' shows a man holding a rocket launcher in his right hand and the Quran in his left hand. It was published in the chapter titled ‘National movement - the last phase 1919-1947,’ under the theme of political systems and governance. The “terrorist” age is among other "important photos" depicting crucial events in the Indian freedom movement - the Non-cooperation movement, Civil Disobedience and Satyagraha, and leaders of the early days of the National Congress.

Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, president of SIO Telangana, condemned the publication for 'Islamophobic' content and urged the state's education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to initiate action against the publisher. Seeking immediate action against the publishers, he said that such content will prejudice students' minds.

"It is creating and propagating stereotypical, hateful and Islamophobic view towards the Muslim community, by showing a person holding a gun in his right hand and the holy Quran in the left hand. It is discriminatory and hateful content, which destroys the harmony, unity and integrity of the society," he said.

In a statement issued to the media, SIO said, "Peace must be infused in the minds of students through peace education, and peace curriculum in educational institutions. It demanded the education ministry not to approve such distracting content and take action against such irresponsible and propagandist behaviour."

The SIO has further demanded that the publishers immediately delete the toxic content and republish the edition. The SIO has also sought the intervention of higher officials of the state education department.

Social activist SQ Masood urged the Telangana DGP and Hyderabad Police to take serious note of the issue and take legal action against the publishers following an investigation. "Stereotyping a particular community as a terrorist should be condemned, and strict action should be taken," he said

Meanwhile, the content attracted strong reactions from many on social media. Citizens wondered how a secular government in Telangana allowed such content in the school curriculum.

