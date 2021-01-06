Telangana govt school students make zero-waste sanitary pads

The zero waste pads are made of organic materials like water hyacinth, turmeric, neem, fenugreek and sabja seeds.

In an attempt to alleviate the problem of sanitary waste, the students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Mulakalapalli in Telangana have taken an initiative to make ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins which they named ‘Stree Raksha pads’. The sanitary pads are made using water hyacinth, turmeric, neem, fenugreek and sabja seeds.

Swathi, a student of ZPHS Mulakalapalli, told ANI, that their research had found that water hyacinth has been used by many women in the past. The students decided to use the same to make more contemporary pads.

Swathi explained that the Stree Raksha pads are made “after creating a paste of water hyacinth mixed along with neem leaves, fenugreek and turmeric, they are dried till it becomes a solid board. These are cut into the standard sanitary pads size and then fenugreek and sabja seeds are added over this board along with beeswax glue and are placed between two cotton strips and are sealed.”

The enterprise hopes to be an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum chemical-based sanitary pads available in the market. "The pads available in the market don't decompose easily. To solve this problem, we made this pad made of organic materials. To find a solution to the prevailing sanitary waste issue, we have come up with an idea and have created sanitary pads from organic materials,” Swathi told ANI.

This is also an endeavour to make menstrual hygiene products more accessible. The students say that this will help bridge the gap by introducing low-cost organic pads into the market.

The sanitary pads available in the market are produced by using petroleum-based chemicals which pose a major threat to women’s reproductive health, the team said. Some of the side effects include “rashes, risk of cancer, fertilization problems, itching, discomfort and leakage,” said Kalyani, a teacher who supervised the students.

She also expressed pride for her students for coming up with the Stree Raksha pads.