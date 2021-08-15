Telangana govtâ€™s Dalita Bandhu scheme faces protest ahead of launch

KCR is expected to launch the scheme in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Monday.

news Politics

Telangana governmentâ€™s cash transfer scheme meant for empowerment of Scheduled Castes (SC), Dalita Bandhu, is stirring up a controversy even as it is set to be launched by Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Monday. KCR is expected to launch the scheme in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar on Monday, where he will distribute Rs 10 lakhs cheque to selected beneficiaries.

However, several Dalits including women in Huzurabad are opposing Dalita Bandhu, alleging that the beneficiaries are not being selected transparently, they have also alleged that ineligible persons are being listed for the scheme. In Kandugula of Huzurabad several women staging protests demanded that the scheme should be given to all the Dalits without excluding anyone.

A woman who went to Dalit Bandhu initial meeting presided by CM KCR said that her name was not in the list though she is one among the four people from village to have been called to CM meeting.

In another video which emerged from Huzurabad, protestors who blocked the road said that if the scheme should not be implemented if it fails to accommodate all the eligible Dalit families.

In another village of Huzurabad the Dalits have even tried to burn the effigy of CM KCR, however police have foiled their attempt.

Amid protests and road blocks by Dalits, state Finance Minister Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar came to Karimnagar and reviewed the selection process of beneficiaries. Both have later stated that the scheme would be implemented across the state in phase wise manner, Harish Rao said that 20000 Dalit families would be included in the scheme from Huzurabad constituency.

The Dalita Bandhu is the flagship scheme designed by KCR government with a budget of around Rs 1000 crore and is a part of the governmentâ€™s Dalit empowerment initiative, earlier in August first week the scheme was launched in Vasalamarri, CM KCR's adopted village in Yadadri Bhuavangiri.

Karimnagar's Huzurabad constituency has been chosen for the pilot implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis. District officials are already busy in making arrangements to launch the programme at Challapalli of Huzurabad.