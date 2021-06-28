Telangana govt orders private schools not to raise school fees for academic year 2021-22

Non-compliance of the government order to not raise fees will result in cancellation of schools recognition, warned the Education Department.

The Telangana state government on Monday issued orders directing all private unaided recognised schools in the state not to hike school fees. The orders are applicable to schools that are affiliated with state boards, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards. Schools have been directed to collect only tuition fees on a monthly basis for the academic years 2021-22 until further orders.

The orders were issued by the Telangana state Principal Secretary for Education, Sandeep Kumar Sultania. Noncompliance of the above instructions will result in the cancellation of schools recognition. International schools were warned that the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) granted for affiliation to other boards risk getting cancelled if the order on limiting fee hikes is violated. The Education Department also warned of appropriate action against the school management under relevant rules and acts.

The government has released the order exercising its powers conferred under Rule 21 of the Telangana Educational Institutions (Establishment, Recognition, Administration and Control of Schools under Private Management) rules, 1993. These rules are applicable to all schools affiliated to state boards, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards.

The Director of School Education, in Hyderabad, will take necessary action against the schools based on complaints.

In April 2020, the Telangana government had issued GO 46 restricting private schools from increasing their fees for the academic year 2020-21. They were also mandated to collect fees only on a monthly basis. But many private schools and schools affiliated with international boards failed to follow the orders and had reportedly hiked fees. The state government had also issued notices to such schools but stopped short of taking coercive action. However, with the latest Government Order, the state has specified actions that will be taken against errant school managements.

Earlier the Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA), an association for 10,000 schools where an estimated 33 lakh students are said to study, told TNM that budget schools in the state had no plans to raise tuition fees in the state.