Telangana govt official held for breaking into Smita Sabharwal IASâ€™ house

The incident occurred on the night of January 19, when the deputy tahsildar purportedly intruded into Smitaâ€™s private residence to discuss service matters.

The Hyderabad police have booked a government official for allegedly breaking into the home of IAS officer Smita Sabharwal. According to reports, Anant Kumar Reddy â€” the deputy tehsildar of Medchal-Malkajgiri â€” has been remanded to custody. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, January 19, when the deputy tahsildar purportedly intruded into Smitaâ€™s private residence to discuss service matters.

The IAS officer raised an alarm after noticing the man in her house, following which security personnel caught hold of him and alerted the police. "Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are - always check the doors/locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency," she tweeted.

The deputy tahsildar was booked under section 458 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint lodged by the IAS officer, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station told PTI. Section 458 of the IPC deals with lurking, trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

The deputy tahsildar has claimed that he went to Smitaâ€™s residence regarding his post. Ananth Kumar Reddyâ€™s friend â€” who had driven them to the house and was waiting in the car during the incident â€” was also arrested and booked. They are lodged in the central prison in Hyderabad.

Reddy was facing problems in getting a promotion and had gone over to Smitaâ€™s house to discuss the same, police told PTI. "However, we will take them into custody and interrogate them to ascertain the truth," the official added.