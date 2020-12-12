Telangana govt launches website for registering non-agricultural land

Registration of non-agricultural properties was stopped on September 8 and will resume on December 14.

news Governance

The registration process for non-agricultural properties will be resumed in Telangana from Monday, December 14. The one-stop portal for registration of all properties in the state had a soft launch on Friday and is operational.

The website registration.telangana.gov.in can be used for booking slots with date and time for non-agricultural property registration. The service can also be availed at Meeseva centres for Rs 200. Though each sub-registrar office can be allotted 100 slots per day, for now only 24 slots per day are being allowed. The number of slots will be increased with the increase in demand, informed the Telangana Stamps and Registrations Department. The slots can be used for sale, purchase, gift deeds, mortgages and other services.

Those intending to use the websiteâ€™s services will require their Telangana Property Identification Number (TPIN) or Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Those who do not have these identification numbers can contact their gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, for these to be generated within two working days, as directed by the Telangana High Court.

For builders and real estate developers, a separate window has been created enabling them to upload new properties in bulk. So far, 451 builders and developers have uploaded details of 93,874 properties.

Once a slot is booked through online payment or by paying challans on SBI, details on the location of sub-registrar offie will be sent via SMS.

All land registration processes were put on hold in Telangana on September 8, with the TRS governmentâ€™s rollout of Dharani, a one-stop portal for land transfer, update and registration. However, the initiative ran into trouble over data collection. The Telangana High Court directed the stamps and registration department to not collect details such as Aadhaar and caste details of land buyers and sellers.

The portal for registering non-agricultural lands was meant to be part of the Dharani portal. The merger has been deferred due to the court case, said chief secretary Somesh Kumar while speaking to the media on the website launch. Kumar said the merger of the two portals depends on the Telangana High Court's ruling on the subject, reported The New Indian Express.