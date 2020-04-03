Telangana govt launches 'fact check' website to counter misinformation on COVID-19

"It is aimed at dispelling the fake news and misinformation campaigns on social media platforms and to provide facts and context wherever applicable," the website states.

In a bid to counter misinformation about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government on Thursday launched a dedicated website. The website (https://factcheck.telangana. gov.in) debunks false claims that are widely circulated on social media amid the statewide lockdown in place until mid-April.

The website is an initiative of Telangana government's Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department in partnership with Factly, a data journalism and a public Information portal.

"In health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the spread of fake news and misinformation and spreading authentic, verified information will strengthen the hands of public authorities to fight the coronavirus threat effectively," it further adds.

Stating that spreading unverified information could influence people to take a wrong decision which would impact their livelihood and could also result in loss of lives, the state government said that curbing the spread of fake news required a concerted effort.

It also warned that spreading fake news and misinformation during a disaster is a punishable offence under Section 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, which states, “Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may be extended to one year with fine."

Last week, Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, ITE&C Department had said that they would take strict action against those who were spreading false information that could induce panic during a time of crisis.

Asking citizens to be responsible while sharing information and exercise restraint in a statement, he said, "admins of Digital Media platforms like WhatsApp will be held responsible and will be tried as per law if any of the member(s) of the group indulges in publicising fake news/ misinformation/ rumours."

