Telangana govt employees donate one-day salary totalling Rs 33 crore for flood relief

Officials have been directed to complete relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of Hyderabad on a war-footing.

news Flood Relief

Employees of the Telangana government are donating one day's salary, totalling Rs 33 crore to support the state governmentâ€™s relief measures for those affected by the recent heavy rains and floods.

Leaders of employees' unions on Friday submitted a consent letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to donate one dayâ€™s salary.

Telangana's gazetted officers, non-gazetted officers, class IV employees and drivers will be donating the one day salary.

The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology has also donated Rs 50 lakh for flood relief measures. Hospital MD Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that the financial assistance is extended to support measures taken by the government for the relief and rehabilitation of the people in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to complete the relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of Hyderabad on a war footing. He reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures taking place in the city.

KCR said that due to the heavy rains and floods, water entered into the houses and damaged everything including the essential commodities.

"People were not in a position to even cook their meal. Hence we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 each family as immediate financial assistance to them. This programme should be done actively. If the poor get this assistance before the festival it will be good for them. Ensure that every day one lakh people get this assistance," he told the officials

Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) CMD Raghuma Reddy informed the Chief Minister that due to heavy rains and floods, 33/11 KV Sub Stations were damaged at 15 places but all of them have been repaired and restored.

"At 1,080 places, 11 KV feeders were damaged and we have also restored them. 1,215 transformers were damaged in Greater Hyderabad. We have repaired and restored 1,207. The remaining eight transformers could not be repaired as they were submerged in water," he said.

The officials said due to floods in Musi River, 1,145 transformers of the farm sector in the rural areas were damaged and 386 of them were repaired. Of this, 586 transformers were submerged in Musi water in Nalgonda, Bhongir, and Suryapet.

The heavy rains and floods also damaged 1,299 electric poles in Greater Hyderabad and all of them were repaired. Due to Musi floods, 5,335 poles were damaged in the rural areas and of this, 3,249 poles were repaired.

Since it is dangerous to restore power supply to the areas submerged in water, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to restore power to the places after draining out the water.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, MAUD Commissioner Satyanarayana Reddy, Water Works ED Satyanarayana and other officials participated in the meeting.