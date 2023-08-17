Telangana govt to allot 10,000 2BHK houses to poor families residing on Musi river bank

The decision was made after MLAs from the Hyderabad city appealed to the state government to address the challenges of people living along the river bank, particularly concerning the flooding during monsoon season.

The Telangana government announced its initiative to provide nearly 10,000 double bedroom houses under the Dignity Housing Scheme to the poor families residing alongside the Musi river on Thursday, August 17. According to the official press release, the decision was made after MLAs from the city appealed to the state government to address the challenges of people living along the river bank, particularly concerning the flooding during monsoon season.

The announcement was made at a meeting presided over by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with the MLAs from the GHMC constituencies. The MLAs urged the government to address the problems of poor families who have lived in stressful conditions along the Musi river bank to be relocated to other areas with basic amenities. It was emphasised that the move will also clear the river of encroachments.

Addressing the meeting, KTR said, "The decision will provide significant relief to the poor who are forced to live near the river due to poverty. This addresses existing roadblocks, such as unauthorised constructions, in implementing plans to prevent Musi River flooding and other plans. Flooding risk in riverside areas will also decrease." He also stated that this will help in the future for upcoming Musi-related projects. According to KTR, the state government has already completed the preliminary plans for the Musi project.

The decision was announced a day after KTR said that the distribution process of 70,000 2BHK homes under the Housing scheme would start within the next week. According to the Minister, the allotment will be done in five or six phases after the verification process for applicants is completed.