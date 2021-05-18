Telangana government to regulate sale of drug for Mucormycosis cure

A government committeeâ€™s approval would be required for the drug to be supplied to the hospital.

Coronavirus Drug

In view of the shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B used in treatment of Mucormycosis, drug control authorities in Telangana have made approval by a government committee compulsory for sale of the injection.

Director of Drug Control Administration has informed all manufacturers, stockist and distributors of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection I.P 50 mg that the drug can be sold to hospitals where patients are undergoing treatment only after recommendation from the government panel.

They have been instructed to supply the available drug with them to the hospital admitted patients only after recommendation of the government committee.

The government of Telangana has constituted a committee headed by director of medical education to ensure that patient with post COVID-19 complication of Mucormycosis gets immediate availability of the Liposomal Amphotericin B injection.

Manufacturing companies of the vaccine have been directed to supply the drug directly to their stockist and to inform immediately to Drug Control Department about the quantity, name and address of stockist where drug is being supplied

Drug supplied by manufacturing companies to the stockist in turn will issue vials of the injection based on recommendation of government committee to the hospitals where patients are admitted.

Stockist cannot issue single vials also to the hospitals and patients directly without recommendation of committee. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously, reads a letter by the Drug Control Administration.

The orders have been issued in view of the shortage of the drug over last few days following number of Mucormycosis cases being detected in the state.

The step has been taken to prevent black marketing of the drug and ensure that patients undergoing treatment in hospitals get the same immediately.

Earlier, shortage of the Remdesivir injection led to black marketing of the drug. People paid huge money in the black market to get the drug.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to make arrangements for the equipment and the required medicines in ENT Hospital in Koti, Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, medical college hospitals in the districts to treat Mucormycosis that is spreading among Corona treated patients.

He said, if need be, 25 Microdebrider machines, HD Endoscopic cameras be purchased immediately.

READ: How US-based Indian students are joining hands to help India in its COVID-19 fight