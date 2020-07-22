Telangana government appoints Col Santosh Babuâ€™s wife as Deputy Collector

CM KCR had promised a group-1 job to the martyrâ€™s wife when he had visited the family on June 22.

news Governance

The state government has appointed Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in the recent clashes on the Indo-China Border, as a Deputy Collector. Colonel Santosh Kumar, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment was killed in the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. In the incident, along with Col Santosh, 19 other soldiers too died. CM KCR had announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the soldiers who were martyred.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Wednesday, handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan. He has also instructed the concerned officials to post her in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The CM has also asked his Secretary, Smita Sabharwal, to be with Santoshi until she gets the proper training and settles down in her job. At their residence, CM KCR paid floral tributes to Col Santoshâ€™s portrait and then praised his immense sacrifice for the protection of the country. He also assured the family that the state government would stand with the family at all times.

The CM also had lunch with 20 family members who had accompanied Santoshi to Pragathi Bhavan. The CM also assured that the government would always stand by Col Santosh Babuâ€™s family.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma were also present along with Telangana ministers Jagdeesh Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy.

CM KCR had visited Col Santosh Babuâ€™s family on June 22, at their residence in Suryapet. He had also handed over a cheque of Rs 4 crore to Santoshi and another Rs 1 crore to his parents. A plot of 711 square yards, in Banjara Hills, was also allocated to the family. It was during this visit that KCR had promised a Group-1 job to Santoshi.