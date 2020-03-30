Telangana to give Rs 500, rice to each migrant worker stranded due to lockdown

"Don't make desperate attempts to leave Telangana to reach your native places. We will take care of you," CM KCR said.

The government of Telangana on Sunday announced that it will provide 12 kg of rice and give Rs 500 cash to each of the 3.5 lakh migrant labourers from other states, who were stranded here as a result of the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the government was ready to spend any amount to ensure that nobody in the state starves.

Addressing a news conference in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, he assured the migrant labourers that the government would provide food, drinking water and healthcare facilities.

"Don't make desperate attempts to leave Telangana to reach your native places. You have come (to Telangana) for state's progress and to serve Telangana and hence we see you as a family member. You are the partners in the development of this state. We will treat you as our brothers and children. We will take care of you," he said.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said a quick survey found that there are 3.5 lakh migrant labourers from other states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. These labourers are working as part of 12,436 teams.

Majority of the workers are in Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal. There are also many workers in Peddapalli, Khammam, Ramagundam and other places in the state.

He directed officials to provide all help to the workers and if necessary provide them accommodation in function halls while taking all precautions to check the spread of the coronavirus. "Nobody shall starve in Telangana irrespective of the state he comes from and the work he is engaged in," said the Chief Minister.

He asked the workers to approach the local collector, MLA, municipality or police if they face any problem.

KCR's appeal came on a day when incidents of migrant workers hitting the roads in a bid to return to their homes were reported in different parts of the country including Kerala and Delhi.

After a video conference with officials to discuss the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, KCR told reporters that the total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 70, including one who was discharged earlier.

A 74-year old man became Telangana's first coronavirus fatality on Saturday as samples taken after his death tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also addressed farmers and assured them that their paddy harvest will be bought and asked them not to rush to paddy procurement centres as the government would be issuing coupons mentioning the date and time.

The state government has released Rs 25,000 crore to Civil Supplies Department for procuring paddy and Rs 3,500 crore to Markfed (Cooperative Marketing Federation) for procuring maize, he said, adding that if rice millers wanted to buy paddy from farmers, they should pay the MSP (minimum support price).

KCR said as huge number of labourers are required in view of the ensuing harvesting season, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is in discussion with his Bihar counterpart for getting workers from there.

He lashed out at the rumour-mongers who spread false news on social media with regard to coronavirus and warned of initiating stringent action against such persons.

