Telangana girlâ€™s quest to study fulfilled, Airtel gifts a DTH connection

The News Minute had put out a story about Safa Zareenâ€™s struggle to attend online classes, on September 8.

news TNM Impact

Safa Zareen, is a 7th standard student of the Telangana minorities residential school in Nirmal district of Telangana. As she had no internet connectivity at home, every day she travelled for 2 kms to her familyâ€™s agricultural field where she found good internet connectivity. She would sit on a makeshift shelter at the agricultural field and attend her online classes and then in the evening she would head back home.

The News Minute put out her story as a video on September 8, following which it went viral. The little girlâ€™s quest for studies struck a chord with many and it had left them impressed.

On the same day the video was put out, a representative from Airtel reached out to TNM for Safa's address. Later their representatives travelled to Rajara village in Nirmal district in search of the young girl. They soon managed to find her and to make things easier for her, they set up a DTH connection at her home so that she would be able to attend classes by watching T-Sat channel on the Airtelâ€™s DTH connection. This was possible as the telecom company had earlier partnered with T-Sat to telecast the online classes on all its platforms.

Thanks to the telecom companyâ€™s initiative, not only Safa, but also her friends from the same village can now gather at her home and attend online classes at the comfort of her home.



Watch TNM's video story on Safa Zareen's quest to study