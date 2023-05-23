A 10-year-old girl in Telangana's Suryapet district died after the car window glass in the backseat was rolled up while she had her head out the window. The incident occurred at Bojjagudem village on Monday, May 22, during celebrations over a wedding ceremony but came to light on Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, Banoth Indraja had her neck outside the car as she was singing and dancing in the rear seat along with a few others.
Without noticing this, the driver allegedly pressed the power window switch. According to reports, the girl's neck got stuck and her calls for help went unheard amid the sounds of loud music and fireworks.
After the wedding ceremony, the car carrying the bride and bridegroom was leaving the venue and the girl, a relative of the bridegroom, was reportedly sitting in the rear seat. The girlâ€™s family members have blamed the drive for negligence, and her father Banoth Venkateshwarlu reportedly lodged a complaint with the police.