Telangana forms 13 new revenue mandals in eight districts

The notification of the new mandals came into effect from September 26.

news Governance

The Telangana government has issued orders establishing 13 new revenue mandals in the state. The newly established revenue mandals are – Endapalli and Bheemaram in Jagtial district; Nizampet in Sangareddy district; Gattuppal in Nalgonda district; Seerole and Inugurthy in Mahabubabad district; Akbarpet-Bhoompally and Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district; Dongli in Kamareddy district; Koukuntla in Mahabubnagar district; and Aloor, Donkeshwar and Saloora in Nizamabad district. The final notifications for the 13 new revenue mandals were issued district-wise on Monday, September 26.

The preliminary notifications for the new revenue divisions were issued on July 23. The formation of new mandals will not have any effect on the existing elected bodies of zilla parishads, mandal parishads and gram panchayats and their jurisdiction over the areas covered by the existing districts, until the new zilla parishads, mandal parishads and gram panchayats are constituted in accordance with law, the notifications said. The new mandals were finalised “in the interests of better administration and development of the area concerned, after taking into consideration the objections and suggestions received from various people and public representatives,” the notifications said. The new revenue mandals were notified in accordance with Section 3 of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974, and come into effect from Monday.

While Endapalli mandal has been carved out of erstwhile Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district and Palakurthi mandal of Peddapalli district, Bheemaram is carved from Medipalle mandal in Korutla revenue division. Nizampet mandal has been carved from Narayankhed and Kalher mandals in Sangareddy district, and Shankarampet mandal of Medka district. Gattuppal mandal has been formed from Chandur and Munugodu mandals in Nalgonda revenue division, and Marriguda mandal in Deverakonda division. Dongli mandal has been added to the Banswada revenue division, and is carved from erstwhile Madnoor mandal. Seerole is formed from erstwhile Kuravi and Dornakal mandals, and Inugurthy from Kesamudram and Nellikudur mandals.