Telangana folk singer Sai Chand passes away at 39

Sai Chand was a member of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and also the Chairman of People’s Artist and State Warehousing Corporation.

Folk singer and People’s Artist and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander, popularly known as Sai Chand died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, June 29. The singer died while availing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 39 years old.

According to reports, Sai Chand complained of chest pain following which he was rushed to a hospital in Nagarkurnool district. However, as his condition worsened he had to be shifted to Hyderabad.

Sai Chand had participated in the Telangana statehood movement. He was a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Expressing his condolences Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Telangana society lost a great Singer and Artist , the Chief Minister said that Sai Chand possessed exceptional talent as a singer from his childhood.

In a press note, the CM said that Sai Chand's untimely death at the stage of rising to a higher level is very painful. He said that Sai Chand's role during the Telangana cultural movement will remain immortal.

The CM remembered Sai Chand's contribution through his songs during the cultural movement in the second phase Telangana struggle. CM KCR said that his public meetings would not have been possible without Sai Chand's cultural programmes.

“Sai Chand has been playing an active role as a Singer from the initial days of Telangana movement to till today, the Chief Minister said that the loss of Sai Chand, who ignited the spirit of Telangana movement in the previous years and awareness on development through his songs these days, is an irreparable loss,” the press note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Expressing grief, Minister K T Rama Rao, said that Sai Chand had an "amazing voice", which move people.