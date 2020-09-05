Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests positive for coronavirus

The minister has asked people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get a test done.

news COVID19

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister on Saturday took to Twitter to state that he was tested for the virus after he witnessed initial symptoms of the virus.

The Minister, who has been active in different official programmes for the last few days, has asked people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get a test done for COVID-19. He had also attended a meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan in conection with the upcoming Assembly session.

Harish Rao said, "On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done (sic)."

Several public representatives, including MLAs, Ministers and senior bureaucrats, in the government too have tested positive for the virus and are recovering.

Earlier in June, Deputy CM and Home Minister of Telangana Mahamud Ali had also tested positive for the virus and recovered after treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

In June, Harish Rao had gone into home quarantine after his personal assistant tested positive for the virus. At the time, at least 16 staffers of the Minister were asked to quarantine themselves.

Meanwhile, on Friday, as many as 2,511 persons tested positive for the virus in the state of Telangana. As per the latest bulletin, the state has 32,915 active cases against a total of 1,38,395 cases with a total of 877 fatalities till date.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 305, followed by Rangareddy 184, Nalgonda 170 and Karimnagar 150 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 4.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With PTI inputs