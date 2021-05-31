Telangana extends summer vacation for school students till June 15

Online classes for intermediate students also postponed until further notice.

Telangana Government has extended summer holidays for all the schools including those run by private managements and government schools till June 15, 2021, in view of the pandemic situation. Orders in this regard were issued by the Director of the School Education Department on Monday evening. The order copy dated, May 31, read, “Government has carefully reviewed the situation and it is decided to extend summer holidays for all the schools and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training colleges) in the state till 15 June 2021.”

The order further directed that the Regional Joint Directors of School Education Hyderabad and Warangal and all the District Educational Officers and all the DIET college principals in the state to take necessary action accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has also issued orders stating that the online classes for the intermediate students have been postponed until further notice. As per the earlier academic schedule released by the Board, the online classes were supposed to begin on June 1, 2021. However, now the new date is yet to be announced by the government.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. They are advised to stay indoors.

And with the continuation of new COVID-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government has extended the lockdown period for another ten days till June 9, 2021, as per the orders issued on May 30. The decision in this regard was taken by the Telangana state cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

As per the latest bulletin that is released on Monday at 5:30 pm, Telangana state has reported 2,524 new COVID-19 cases in the state, while 18 people have lost their lives while battling with the COVID-19.






