Telangana extends night curfew till May 8

The decision was taken amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

news Telangana night curfew

The Telangana government on April 30 announced that it would be extending night curfew till May 8. On April 20, the government had said a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am would be imposed across the state till May 1. The decision was taken in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave.

With this extension, offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc. will continue to close at 8 pm, with the exception of hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing in essential services.

A Government Order (GO) released by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

All the District Collectors and Magistrates and Commissioners / Superintendent(s) of Police (SP) have been issued directions by the Chief Secretary in the capacity of Chairperson of the Executive Committee of State.

The night curfew exceptions will apply to print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, and production units or services which require a continuous process.

In a move to impose strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol, the state government earlier issued an order that those not wearing masks would be fined Rs 1000.

The state has a total of 77,727 active cases. In the last testing cycle (24 hours) until Thursday night, the state reported 7,646 fresh cases with 53 fatalities.

As per the state health bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, there are 44.31% deaths due to COVID-19 alone while there are 55.69% deaths due to comorbidities.

So far as many as 46,64,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the state– 40,52,831 were first doses and 6,11,473 second doses–in 1056 government-run vaccination centers and 140 vaccination centers.