Invoking the spirit of the Telangana statehood agitation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Saturday that all public transportation— RTC buses and metro services — would be stopped from 6 am on Sunday till 6 am on Monday for a period of 24 hours, as part of the janata curfew, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the janata curfew would be imposed from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. However, the Chief Minister extended this deadline in Telangana until Monday morning.



“Telangana should remain as an example for the entire country,” KCR said on Saturday.



The Chief Minister, however, said that five buses in each RTC depot would be available only in case of emergency. Similarly, five metro trains would be available for emergency purposes only.



KCR said that the state will not allow buses from other states to enter into Telangana during the 24-hour curfew. “This is a critical state, and we have to act strictly. If they don’t listen to us, the police will seize those buses.” the CM said.



The Chief Minister said that all the essential stores like milk and emergency services like hospitals, electricity department, sewerage, water, petrol bunks, etc. would be available. Appealing to other shop owners, he said that they should voluntarily close down as a precautionary measure. The Chief Minister said that the small vegetable and meat vendors who depend on daily business can operate as usual.



“For ourselves, our family, our state and humanity, we shall follow 24 hours isolation,” the CM appealed.



Alarmed over the rising number of cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, KCR said that his government was considering locking down the Maharashtra borders in the next two days. “Depending on the intensity, we will close the borders,” he said.



The CM also said that they have increased checkposts at interstate borders from 18 to 52 in order to monitor travellers.



He also said that an expert team comprising the Health Minister, the Chief Minister’s Office, the office of the Director General of Police, has been constituted. This team would follow global and national developments and suggest measures to be taken accordingly.



In the worst case scenario of a total lock down, if the situation spirals out of control, the Chief Minister said that they would make arrangements with the police department to provide households with essential goods.



Reiterating his appeal to follow self-discipline, the Chief Minister asked elders above 60 years of age and children below 10 years, to not venture out for another two to three weeks, as they are vulnerable to the disease.



The Chief Minister said that the state has made arrangements for a siren sound at 5 pm, where residents have been appealed to clap in solidarity against the disease. Expressing angst against those who trolled the Prime Minister for this suggestion, the Chief Minister asked the DGP to take action against them.