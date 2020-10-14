Telangana ex-Tahsildar, who was caught taking bribe, takes own life in Hyderabad jail

Nagaraju, the former Tahsildar of Keesara, was lodged in the Chanchalguda jail.

news Crime

Months after allegedly getting caught while taking a bribe, the former Tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Keesara in Telangana, EB Nagaraju, killed himself at the Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to reports he was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where he was declared dead. Earlier in August, Nagaraju was allegedly caught red-handed by officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking over Rs 1 crore in bribe, at his residence, reportedly for finishing a land-related deal.

Following his arrest in the sensational case, Nagaraju was sent to judicial custody and was lodged in the Chanchalguda jail. He was being questioned by ACB officials.

ACB officials alleged that Nagaraju, who worked as the Keesara Tahsildar, had taken a bribe of Rs 1.1 crore, to settle a land dispute over a parcel of 28 acres in Rampally Dayara in favour of a real estate company, even as the case was pending hearing in the Telangana High Court.

The ACB was scanning the bank accounts and financial transactions of Nagaraju. Two real estate agents and a village revenue assistant were also arrested by ACB at the time. An ACB court had denied bail to Nagaraju earlier in August.

The case stirred a row and caught a lot of attention in the state as the transaction was caught on camera.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.