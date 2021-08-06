Telangana ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar ends speculation, set to join BSP

Praveen Kumar is best known for reforming the state-run Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions.

Putting an end to speculation over his political entry, ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who took voluntary retirement last month, is set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on August 8, Sunday. Speaking to TNM, Telangana BSP president Manda Prabhakar said that Praveen Kumar will be joining the party in the presence of its national coordinator Ramji Gautham, at a grand public meeting in Nalgonda's NG College grounds. The former top cop has been touring the district and addressing meetings with different groups of marginalised sections and like-minded associations since he resigned. In his speeches, he clearly asserted that he would work towards â€˜Bahujana Rajyamâ€™, with education, health and employment as the prime agenda.

His followers and BSP cadres are busy making arrangements for the public meeting in Nalgonda, a source close to RS Praveen Kumar, who also confirmed that he was joining the party, said. He said, "RS Praveen would be joining the BSP in the presence of its national leaders. Over one lakh supporters and like-minded people will also join the party in the state with him."

Ramji Gautham also announced Praveen's entry into the party. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I welcome Dr RS Praveen Kumar IPS Addl.DGP (Rtd) who is joining the BSP party on August 8, 2021, with the blessings of the BSP National President Mayawati ji. Jai Bhim!"

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, who is a veterinary doctor by profession, is a 1995 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who worked in different ranks of the police department in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Praveen retired with the rank of Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP) even as six years of his service was left and began supervising the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS). He served as the Secretary of the TSWREIS for over nine years. Praveen is known for his work towards combating the Naxalite movement as a police officer in erstwhile Andhra, and later, as an educator, who contributed to the success of several students from the state-run welfare institutions under his supervision.

Praveen has also established Swaeroes, a network for social transformation with the alumni of the welfare institutions. He had recently drawn flak from a section of right wing groups, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who accused him of "promoting teachings against Hinduism among students" in an event as part of the Swaero Holy Month.

At the event this year, members of a local Buddhist family recited the â€˜Buddha Vandanamâ€™ or the vows taken by BR Ambedkar on the historic day of his conversion to Buddhism in October 1956. The vows included denouncing the faith in certain Hindu gods, as well as striving for equality and refraining from committing sins.