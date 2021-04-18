Telangana engineering student poses as IAS officer, dupes public of Rs 80 lakh

The 22-year-old third-year B Tech student had cheated 29 people of Rs 80 lakh with the promise of government jobs.

news Crime

An engineering student posing as an IAS officer in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly cheating 29 people of Rs 80 lakh by promising them government jobs, Mancherial police said on Saturday. Barla Laxminarayana (22) of Beerpur mandal, a third-year B Tech student, would introduce himself as an IAS official posted as Joint Collector in Mancherial and cheat people, Deputy Commissioner of Police G Udaykumar Reddy told the media.

"The accused collected Rs 80 lakh from the unemployed and procured two cars, a motorcycle and a house," the police official said. According to the New Indian Express, Laxminarayana had hired two men to pose as his driver and personal assistant and would tell people that he could get them a government job if they would spend Rs 3-5 lakh. Police took action based on complaints from two people who were cheated out of Rs 3 lakh each. Further investigation revealed that he had cheated at least 29 people of Rs 80 lakh, police said.

Based on the complaint from two of the victims, the police found the accused and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Earlier in March, the Hyderabad police arrested a man who had allegedly been impersonating Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's personal assistant on a regular basis, and had allegedly cheated several people to the tune of Rs 3 crore. Police said the accused had duped around 80 to 100 victims by assuring them government housing allotments, police department jobs and gold at cheaper rates. Another man was arrested in February for impersonating the Personal Secretary of Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, and demanding money from people and business establishments in the form of donations.

Last year, another man was arrested by Hyderabad police for impersonating an Army Major and duping 17 women to the tune of Rs 6.61 crore on the pretext of marriage. Police said the man had been running an organised racket from a rented room in Hyderabad which he had converted into an 'Army office', decking up the room to convince the prospective bride and her family members about his credentials during video conferences. After gaining the trust of the woman and her family, he would demand money on the pretext of some urgent requirement, police said.

With PTI inputs