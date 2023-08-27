Telangana elections: Congress announces 12 declarations for SC/ST communities

The Congress promised to enhance SC reservations to 18% in proportion to the SC population and execute the A, B, C, D categorisation of reservation for SCs.

news Politics

In an attempt to win the support of Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other marginalised communities for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge pledged the party’s commitment to strengthening the country’s social justice delivery system. Kharge said this while addressing a public gathering in Chevella town on Saturday, August 26. He emphasised that the INC was developing a comprehensive social justice strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and as a first step, will roll out these initiatives in Telangana through a set of 12 declarations, including enhanced reservations for SCs and STs.

According to the 12 declarations, the party said it will enhance SC reservations to 18% in proportion to the SC population and execute the A, B, C, D categorisation of reservation for SCs. The party also promised 18% reservation for SCs and 12% for STs in government procurement and public work contracts, with extended reservations in private educational institutions and companies availing government incentives.

Under the Vidya Jyothulu Pathakam scheme, financial support will be offered to SC and ST students, from Class 10 up to MPhil and PhD levels. SC and ST residential schools will be established in every mandal and the fee reimbursement scheme will be reintroduced. Hostel facilities will be provided for graduate and post-graduate students. Financial aid will be extended to SC and ST students pursuing higher education abroad.

Under the Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham scheme, Rs 12 lakh financial assistance will be provided to SC and ST households within five years starting from 2023-24. Housing support with plots and Rs 6 lakh aid for constructing houses will be provided under the Indiramma Pucca Houses scheme for every houseless SC and ST family.

Kharge assured that the Congress was fully committed to translating these declarations into tangible actions, aiming to bring SC/STs, BCs, and Micro OBCs on par with other communities.

In response to criticism levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Kharge pointed out the developments that were made possible under Congress rule. “BRS and BJP have consistently criticised what the Congress party has done for the nation while in power. More than 500 princely states were integrated into the nation after independence, including Hyderabad. The Constitution was drafted subsequently and democracy was implemented. The establishment of Public Service Undertakings (PSUs) and premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS was made possible. In all regions of the nation, life expectancy and literacy rates rose. Two Prime Ministers – Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – lost their lives for the security of the country and yet they question what the Congress has done for the nation.”