Telangana elderly couple starved to death allegedly by son and daughter-in-law

The couple was arrested by the police after neighbours raised questions about the elderly couple being denied food and water.

news Crime

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple in Telangana starved to death after their son and daughter-in-law allegedly denied them food and even drinking water. The incident came to light in Suryapet district on Monday after the police arrested Nageshwar Reddy and his wife Lakshmi. The couple has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the Suryapet police, Nallu Ramachandra Reddy (90) and his wife Anasuyamma (80) had died on May 27 and their final rites were performed by their son the same day at Thummagudem village in Mothe mandal. However, the villagers suspected foul play and alerted the police. The accused had allegedly forced the elderly couple to live in a makeshift tarpaulin tent erected on the premises of their house. The elderly couple was under the care of both their sons, alternatively. But after the death of their younger son, they came under the care of their elder son, a farmer by profession.

Munagala Circle Inspector Anjaneyulu said the police took action after some local residents complained that Nageshwar Reddy was not taking care of his parents. The locals had also alleged that the son had denied the old couple food and drinking water, which led to their deaths. Police at the time booked a case of suspicious death and began a probe into the accusations.

The Suryapet police exhumed the bodies of the old couple on May 1 and sent them for autopsy. The autopsy report revealed that the couple was not given food or water which led to dehydration and ultimately their death. "After receiving the post-mortem report, we booked a case and arrested the accused couple," the police official said.

The accused, who have been booked under Section 304 culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The duo were produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to fifteen days of judicial custody.