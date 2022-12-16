Telangana: ED summons BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy

The MLA was asked to appear before the ED on December 19 and is a key witness and complainant in the TRS MLA poaching case.

Pilot Rohit Reddy, Tandur MLA of Bharatiya Rastra Samithi was called in for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, December 16. The MLA was summoned in a money laundering case involving drugs and was asked to appear at the office on December 19. Rohit Reddy is a major witness and complainant in the BRS MLA poaching case.

The MLA has acknowledged that he had received a notice from ED but had no idea about the specifics of the case in which they wanted to question him. He added that the notice instructed him to bring information about his family's bank accounts as well as documents related to his business and IT returns.