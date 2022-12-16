Pilot Rohit Reddy, Tandur MLA of Bharatiya Rastra Samithi was called in for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, December 16. The MLA was summoned in a money laundering case involving drugs and was asked to appear at the office on December 19. Rohit Reddy is a major witness and complainant in the BRS MLA poaching case.
In February of last year, large quantities of medicines worth Rs 4 crore were found in Bangalore. The names of numerous people were made public when a few Nigerians were detained by Bangalore police. Police have previously questioned Kannada producer Shankar Gowda, who organised the party. Suspicions were raised since Pilot Rohith Reddy and someone named Kalahar Reddy both attended the event.
MLA Rohith Reddy is the main complainant in BRS MLAs poaching case at his farmhouse, allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. A Special Investigation Team(SIT) was afterwards assigned to the case. On Tuesday, the MLA had recorded his testimony in the 5th Additional Junior Civil Magistrate court.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in relation to a four-year-old narcotics trafficking and consumption case. The actress was questioned by the ED last year. She has been asked to appear before the investigating body on December 19.