Telangana EAMCET 2023 results: 80% of students qualify in engineering stream

Eighty per cent of the candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 exam for the engineering stream have qualified while 86% of the candidates who wrote the exam for the agriculture and pharma streams have passed. The results for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) were declared by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday, May 24.

A total of 1,95,275 students aspiring for admission into engineering courses appeared in the exam, and 1,56,879 students qualified. The pass percentage has been recorded at 80.33%. Girls outperformed boys in both streams. In engineering, the pass percentage for girls was 82% while 79% of boys qualified in the exam. In the agriculture and pharma streams, 1,06,514 candidates attended the exam, and of them, 91,935 qualified. The pass percentage was 86.34%.

Students from both Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh appeared in the exam conducted from May 10 to May 14 for entrance into professional courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy colleges. The top three ranks in the engineering stream and the top two ranks in agriculture were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh.

Sanapala Anirudh (Visakhapatnam) secured the top rank in the engineering exam by scoring 158.89 marks while Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth (East Godavari) emerged as the topper in the agriculture stream with 155 marks. Maninder Reddy (Guntur) and Umesh Varun (Nnandigama) bagged second rank and third in the engineering stream respectively

N Venkat Teja (Chirala) and S. Lakshmi (Rangareddy) secured second and third rank in the agriculture stream respectively. Candidates can visit the official website â€” eamcet.tsche.ac.in â€” to check the results and download rank cards.