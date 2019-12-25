Telangana EAMCET-2020 to be held in May, officials announce schedule

Education

The tentative schedule for all Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TCETs) to be held in 2020, was released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said that the Telangana state Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for the engineering stream, will be held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) in Hyderabad from May 5 to May 7.

The EAMCET for the agricultural stream will be held on May 9 and May 11.

The EAMCET is taken by many students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as their ranking in the test can also decide the engineering, medical or agricultural colleges that they can then apply for. The candidates need to score a minimum of 25% of the marks in EAMCET examinations in order to quaily for a seat.

Last year, the EAMCET saw 1.42 lakh students write the engineering exam, 74,981 wrote the agriculture and pharmacy exam, while another 235 students wrote both. The pass percentage for the engineering stream stood at 78.24% while for agriculture and pharmacy, it was 90.72%.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE added that the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET) will be held by the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Nalgonda from May 13, while the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) will be held by Kakatiya University in Warangal on May 20 and 21.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) will be held by Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad on May 23, while the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) will be held by OU on May 25.

Further, Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be held between May 26 and May 30, by OU.

Papi Reddy also told reporters that there would be fee concessions for students belonging to the SC and ST communities, and added that a similar move was being considered for persons with disabilities.

