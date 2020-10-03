Telangana district BJP president sacked after explicit video with party worker leaked

Satyanarayana Rao is being replaced with Gangidi Krishna Reddy with immediate effect, the party said.

news Controversy

Basa Satyanarayana Rao, the Karimnagar district BJP president, was sacked from his post on Friday after an explicit video involving him and a woman party worker was leaked. A few audio conversations between the two were also leaked. In the viral video, Satyanarayana is seen coming out of a bathroom partially dressed, and having a conversation with the said party worker.

In the audio recordings, Satyanarayana is heard making sexual overtures to the woman. In one of them, he asks the woman to join him in a farmhouse for sexual intercourse. In another recording, the woman can be heard threatening Satyanarayana because he was reportedly avoiding her.

Following the airing of the videos and audio conversations in the media, the BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay sacked Satyanarayana Rao from the party. Satyanarayana is being replaced with Gangidi Krishna Reddy with immediate effect, the party said. The party, however, did not specify the reasons for sacking Satyanarayana.

The press release from the party said, “Due to unavoidable circumstances we have removed Basa Satyanarayana Rao as the district president and have replaced him with Gangidi Krishna Reddy as the new district president.” The party said that Gangidi Krishna Reddy is a grassroots leader who had previously worked as the Tamil Nadu secretary for the ABVP, which is the BJP’s student wing.

According to Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy, Satyanarayana and the party worker were in a consensual relationship. However, neither Satyanarayana nor the woman have issued a statement on the issue so far.