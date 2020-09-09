Telangana District Additional Collector under scanner for allegedly accepting 1.12 cr bribe

Simultaneous raids are being carried out at 12 locations as several revenue officials are believed to be hand in glove with the additional collector.

Early this morning, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials landed at the residence of Medak District Additional Collector, G Nagesh. The residence in Machavaram in Medak Town was raided by the ACB sleuths after they received a complaint regarding a bribe of Rs 1.12 cr allegedly accepted by the Additional Collector.



Confirming that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had booked the additional collector of Medak District, Rangareddy district range Deputy Superintendent of Police Suryanarayana said, “A man who approached the additional collector of Medak for a No-objection certificate for his 112 acres in Narsapur mandal was asked for Rs 1.12 crore as a bribe for the NOC to be issued. As we received a complaint, we registered a case and got a court warrant too. Today, revenue officials are searching his houses and properties. Incriminating documents have been collected and searches continue.”



According to ACB officials, in a total of 12 locations raids are being carried out by them. They have also revealed that several revenue officials are also believed to have been hand in glove with the Additional Collector.



The raids come close on the heels of the arrest of Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju by ACB officials for accepting Rs 1.10 crore from a land owner. The details of the searches will be revealed only after they conclude later this evening.



The additional collector is a Group-II cadre officer, who has worked as a Tahsildar in several mandals across the state. In February, the State government had decided to replace the Joint Collector’s post with two additional collectors’ posts.

