With a provocative social media post triggering violence in Bengaluru, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday cautioned people against posting inappropriate content online.

The police chief, in a statement, requested people to be cautious while posting any content on social media.

"A malicious social media post has led to mindless violence in Bangalore (Bengaluru) city resulting in loss of life and property. Public are requested not to post /circulate any inappropriate content in social media which is likely to adversely affect public order and peace in the society," the DGP said.

He said Telangana Police were closely watching round the clock for anti-social elements circulating such malicious content in social media.

"All the SHOs and other senior officers have been instructed to register specific cases in every such instance and initiate strong and strict action against such offenders without fail. I request the public to partner with police to maintain the highest standards of safety and security in Telangana," he added.

Anjani Kumar has also urged people to be very cautious before posting anything on social media. "Last night, there was violence in Bangalore because of such a social media post. We will take very firm legal action for any irresponsible post. We cannot allow under any circumstances our city to get a bad name," he tweeted.

A Facebook message posted allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA triggered violent protests in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Three people were killed in the police firing and 60 police personnel were injured following stone pelting and attacks by rioters.

Earlier, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said that social media cannot turn into an instrument for anti-social behaviour.

The minister took to Twitter to share his thoughts after violence in Bengaluru.

"Goes to show you how dangerous spreading fake news in social media can be...," tweeted KTR, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.,

KTR, who is also the President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), requested all social media users to be responsible. He urged them to not indulge in propaganda and stop spreading fake news.