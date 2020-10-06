Telangana Dalit girl set on fire for resisting rape bid allegedly by employerâ€™s son

The 13-year-old girl has sustained 70% burn injuries and is battling for her life at a private hospital.

news Crime

A 13-year-old Dalit girl in Khammam district of Telangana is battling for her life after she was set on fire allegedly by her employerâ€™s son for resisting his sexual advances. The minor girl has sustained 70% burn injuries. Though the incident took place on September 18, it came to light on Monday after the girl disclosed the incident to her parents.

According to the police, the victim, a native of Pallegudem village, Khammam district, was working as a domestic help at the house of Allam Subbarao.

On September 18, Subbaroâ€™s son, Allam Maraiah, allegedly tried to rape her. However, as she refused to give in, Maraiah set her on fire and fled from the spot, police said.

The victim was then admitted in a private hospital for treatment by Subbaraoâ€™s family, and they tried to bury the incident. A few days ago, the family told the victimâ€™s parents that their daughter suffered injuries while doing work. Her father immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, as the victim was in an unconscious state, she could not reveal the crime.

Fortunately, the victim regained consciousness on Monday, and shared the entire incident to her father. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with the One Town police station.

She reportedly told her father, "When I was in the room, he came inside and asked me to sleep with him. When I refused, he forced himself on me. I struggled a lot. He tore my clothes and later set me ablaze and ran away from the place."

The One Town Police have registered a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal visited the private hospital where the girl is availing treatment and spoke with her parents. The Commissioner informed the media that the accused has already been detained after forming a special team, and that they have made a requisition to the district magistrate to take the dying declaration of the victim.