Telangana Dalit couple tied to tree, thrashed over suspicion of black magic

Police have booked six people on charges of wrongful confinement and attempt to murder.

A couple in Sangareddy district of Telangana was tied to a tree and thrashed by a group of villagers over suspicion of practicing black magic. The incident occurred in a Dalit neighbourhood of Kolkur village on June 17 but came to light only after a video went viral on social media.

Police said Yadaiah and his wife Shyamamma were tied to a tree and beaten up by some locals. On receipt of information, police rushed to the village and rescued the couple.

Suspecting that the couple is practicing black magic, some villagers dragged them to a spot in the village and tied them to a tree.

A police officer at Sadasivpet Police Station said that the couple did not receive any major injuries.

Police have booked six people on charges of wrongful confinement and attempt to murder. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case. Both the victims are from Dalit community.

Police said Yadaiah had spread the word that anyone who messes with him will die and whenever someone who did not have good relations with him died, people grew suspicious and decided to punish him and his wife.

Incidents of mob lynching on suspicion of practicing black magic had been reported in Telangana villages in the past too.