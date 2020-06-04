Telangana COVID-19 reaches 3020; Hyderabad alone records 108 new cases

Telangana recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths on Wednesday.

Telangana recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and also seven deaths, taking the death toll to 99 in the state. With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 3,020.

Among the 129 cases, 127 of them were local transmission cases while the other two were labelled as migrants. Out of the 127 cases in the state, 108 of them were from Hyderabad alone. Rangareddy district and Asifabad recorded six cases each. Medchal and Sircilla recorded 2 cases each and Yadadri, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar recorded 1 case each.

So far 448 migrants, or those who have travelled to Telangana from other states and countries have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Acknowledging that there is a surge of cases following the relaxation of the lockdown, the health department has asked children below 10 years and those above 60 years of age against going outdoors, and those who are going out to maintain 6 feet distance.

Appealing the people to report to authorities if they have flu-like symptoms, the Director of Public Health and Family said, “In case of any flu or influenza like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, running nose, fever, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest government health facility and seek the required health services without any delay.”

“People with morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel,” DPHW advised.

Meanwhile, in a silver lining, five patients (P1311, P1459, P1647, P2415 and P2639) who had undergone plasma therapy as part of the clinical trials showed ‘clinical improvement.’ Among them, P1311 has been discharged, while P1459, P2415 and P2639 are no longer dependent on oxygen, the medical bulletin said. It added that P1647 is under intermittent dependency.

The health department also stated that 75 dialysis cycles have been provided to COVID-19 patients at the exclusive dialysis facility in Gandhi Hospital.