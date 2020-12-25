Telangana cop sustains 40% burn injuries after alleged encroachers set him on fire

Inspector Bhikshapathi Rao has been shifted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A police Inspector sustained serious injuries while attempting to prevent a family from setting fire to their house as corporation officials were demolishing it following complaints of illegal construction. The incident happened on Thursday in Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation in the Rachakonda police commissionerate limits. The officer, identified as Inspector Bhikshapathi Rao, belongs to the Jawahar Nagar police station.

According to reports, in Balajinagar area, officials had earlier laid the foundation for public toilets in survey numbers 432 and 495 in about 2000 sq yards. Some encroachers who illegally occupied the land had allegedly sold a piece of the land to the family of Poonam Chand, on which they had constructed a room. On learning about the illegal construction, Municipal Commissioner N Mangamma decided to demolish it and sought police bandobast for the same.

As the demolition drive was underway and even as others were protesting against it, Poonam Chand and his family members – Shanta Devi, Nihal Chand and Nirmala – reportedly went into their room carrying petrol with them and locked themselves inside.

A police officer investigating the case said, “Sensing smoke from inside the room, Inspector Bhikshapathi tried to break the door along with two other constables. As they broke the door open, someone from inside allegedly threw a flammable object on them. Within moments, the officer caught fire.”

Later, the police personnel at the scene doused the fire and shifted the Inspector to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment with 40% burn injuries and is under critical observation.

Sub Inspector S Saidulu, investigating the case, said, “A case has been registered against all the responsible persons for attacking and putting the life of the officer at risk, and an investigation is underway.”

On Thursday, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagavat visited the injured officer at the hospital and assured him of assistance for advanced treatment.

TNM made multiple attempts to reach Municipal Commissioner Mangamma over the allegations of encroachment and the demolition drive, but did not receive a response.