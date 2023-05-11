Telangana cop booked and transferred for allegedly assaulting Muslim woman

According to the victim Shaik Farha, SI Anil assaulted her after an argument broke out between her and his wife over a seat while travelling in an RTC bus in Jagtial on Tuesday around 1.30 pm.

A Anil, a sub-inspector of the Jagtial rural police station in Telangana, was booked for allegedly attacking a Muslim woman on Wednesday, May 10. Jagtial district Superintendent of Police (SP) Aggadi Bhaskar has also issued transfer orders on disciplinary grounds and attached him to the district police headquarters. According to the victim Shaik Farha (22), the SI assaulted her after an argument broke out between her and his wife over a seat while travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC_ bus in Jagtial on Tuesday around 1.30pm.

“I was travelling in a bus along with my mother, when a woman (the SI’s wife) boarded the bus and brusquely asked me to make some space for her. On declining her request, she started abusing us, damning our whole community and also used vulgar language,” Farha told the media. The woman’s husband SI Anil was at the destination to receive his wife. Apparently on being briefed of what had transpired earlier, he and a colleague of his allegedly pulled Farha and her mother out of the bus, yet again using foul language against them and their faith, Farha alleged.

“While I tried to record the incident, the constable snatched my phone,” she added. Undaunted, she lodged a complaint at the Jagtial Town police station on Wednesday, following which the SI, his wife and the constable were booked under Indian Penal Code's sections 290 (public nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 read with 34 (wrongful restraint).

Later, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue with Jagtial SP Aggadi Bhaskar. The SP assured him that necessary action would be taken against the SI.

“Case is registered regarding yesterday’s quarrel in the RTC bus. Disciplinary action has been taken against SI of Jagtial Rural police station. He is transferred and attached to AR HQs (Armed Reserve headquarters),” the Jagtial SP stated. The Telangana State Minorities Commission has reportedly asked the SP to submit a report on the incident.