‘Telangana Congress leaders united, differences sorted’: AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre

Newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre met senior Congress leaders and asked them to set aside egos to work together to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

news Politics

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre said that all differences within the party have been sorted and that party workers will now work unitedly ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. During his first visit to the state after his appointment, Thakre held marathon meetings in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 11. Infighting, difference of opinion, and clashing egos has weakened the Telangana unit of the Congress party, which is in dire need of a resurrection. Thakre hopes to bridge the gap between leaders and set things right in the state unit. It is learnt that he asked leaders to set aside their egos and work together keeping in mind the upcoming polls.

Party sources said Thakre, who had around 30 one-on-one meetings with senior leaders, extended a patient ear to all that they had to share. He also met with the members of the Pradesh Executive Committee, District Congress Committees, general secretaries, and spokespersons of TPCC. It is learnt that many raised objections to TPCC President Revanth Reddy’s way of running the show. They also brought to Thakre’s notice that Revanth’s statewide padayatra was announced without consulting other senior leadership in the state.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jagga Reddy are two leaders who did not make it for the meeting on Wednesday. While Jagga Reddy is in Tirumala, it is learnt that Venkat Reddy refused to meet Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan and had conveyed the same to him on phone. However, Thakre met him on Thursday morning at the minister’s quarters in Hyderguda.

In the press meet that followed the series of meetings, Thakre said, “I had an hour-long meeting with Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and I can assure you that he has no grouse with the Congress party. You can ask him too. He will attend future meetings. He said he will come to Gandhi Bhavan to meet me if I invite him. I was so held up with my meetings that I couldn’t call him. I met him today and had a long discussion with him.”

The main responsibility entrusted to Thakre by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is to bridge differences and ensure the flock remains together. Speaking to TNM, veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said he is hopeful that Thakre will consider all the feedback from senior leaders. “I have conveyed that the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) should meet every month and that all decisions should be taken in consultation with the PAC. One finger cannot achieve anything, all five fingers need to work in tandem,” the former MP said.

The veteran leader – who was earlier the Maharashtra in-charge from where Thakre hails – believes that Thakre’s experience will come handy in Telangana. “Thakre is a leader who has immense experience. We wholeheartedly support the high command’s decision to appoint him as the Telangana in-charge. I have suggested that the party concentrate on retaining the OBC vote as they are a vital proposition. Every political party suddenly seems to be eyeing their support. I have also suggested that a review should be held irrespective of every win or a loss in any election,” Rao said.

Addressing the media following his two-day visit, Thakre said, “I will visit Telangana more often and we will work together keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections. I will strive to fulfil the responsibility given to me. This visit was to meet all the senior leaders and understand them.”

“I will visit Telangana again on January 20 and will be here for three days. All leaders have vowed to work unitedly to strengthen the party in Telangana,” Thakre added.

