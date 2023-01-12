Telangana: After Kamareddy, farmers in Jagtial protest proposed new master plan

Jagtial farmers claim that they stand to lose 250 acres of land under cultivation, if the master plan is approved.

news Protest

Farmers from the nearby villages of Jagtial district in Telangana staged a protest at the Municipal office on Wednesday, January 11, demanding their patta lands be excluded from the recreation zone proposed under the Jagtial master plan. The farmers raised slogans against the master plan and held a rally from the Municipal office to the Tehsil Chowrasta town circle. They alleged that even the sarpanches of the villages were not informed that the plan would include specific survey numbers in their respective villages. They alleged that the villagers were forced to support the master plan.

The farmers announced that they would establish an action committee and organise agitation on a large scale if the government failed to remove their land from the recreation zone. The sarpanches from the affected villages said they would resign from their posts if the proposal was not withdrawn. Farmers in Kamareddy have been protesting for more than 45 days against a new master plan that was proposed for the town.

According to media reports, the proposed new Jagtial master plan has a total area of about 6,800 hectares, of which 2,400 hectares have been designated as a residential zone, 309 hectares as a business zone and 324 hectares as a recreation zone. The remaining land will be used for new roads, lake development, and other improvements.

Farmers from Mothe, Thimmapur, Narsingapur, and Dharur villages in the Jagtial district gathered in large numbers at the old bus stop in the town earlier on Tuesday, January 11. They claimed that a total of 250 acres of land under cultivation would be lost if the proposed Jagtial master plan was implemented. In a letter to the District Collector, farmers and landowners of the villages expressed concerns that the implementation of the master plan would negatively impact their lives.