Telangana Cong leader says 2BHK homes not built, Minister takes him on a long tour

Minister Talasani Srinivas met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday and took him around and showed him the 2BHK houses.

A political drama ensued in Telangana after state Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan descended at the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday. A day earlier in the Assembly, Srinivas and Vikramarka had engaged in a fiery debate over the distribution of double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries under the flagship 2BHK scheme.

Vikramarka alleged that despite the TRS being in power for six years now, they did not fulfill their poll promise from their first term, of providing houses to the poor.

Taking objections to the claims by Bhatti that the TRS did not distribute the 2BHK houses, Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani challenged him in the Assembly stating, “Bhatti Vikraramarka is lying in the House. I am requesting him: Tomorrow at 10 am, I will visit his house and take him to the double-bedroom sites, wherever the construction is happening, if he wants.”

As stated in the Assembly, Srinivas Yadav visited Vikramarka’s house and after exchanging customary greetings in a cordial manner, both the leaders took the media along, and inspected construction sites in Jiyaguda, Ghode ka Khabar, Indira Colony, Kattal Mandi, Bansilalpet and Marredpally. They were accompanied by a battery of local leaders.

During the inspection, Vikramarka noted down details of the number of houses and their progress. After the inspection, the duo held a joint press meet in which Vikramarka said, “Over the claims that the government had already provided 2,60,000 houses and another 1 lakh houses were ready to be distributed, we had inspected these yet to be distributed houses. Today we inspected 3,428 houses. Tomorrow also, we will visit the rest of the houses under the GHMC area and present our findings before the media.”

Reacting to the question of whether he was satisfied with the construction of the houses, he said, “I cannot make a comment on its quality as I am not an engineer. My team which includes experts, will submit a report on it tomorrow, but regarding the number of houses, out of the 1 lakh houses, we only saw 3,428 houses today.”